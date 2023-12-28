CBN Rejects Request to Delay Appearance of Titan Trust Bank Chairman and Investors

The Chairman of Titan Trust Bank (TTB), Tunde Lemo, and the two major investors in the bank have been requested to appear before the Special Investigator regarding TTB's acquisition of Union Bank. However, their request to delay the appearance has been rejected by the Chairman of CBN, Jim Obazee. The special investigator's report suggests that former Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, used ill-gotten wealth to acquire Union Bank and Keystone Bank through proxies.

Mr Lemo and the two investors have been asked to provide further clarifications on the controversy





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chairman of Titan Trust Bank summoned over controversial acquisition of Union BankThe Special Investigator has summoned Tunde Lemo and two other shareholders of Titan Trust Bank to a meeting in Abuja to discuss the acquisition of Union Bank.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

CBN Special Investigator Recommends Prosecution of Emefiele and Others for Financial OffencesThe CBN Special Investigator recommends the prosecution of Mr Emefiele and at least 13 others, including his deputy governors, for alleged gross financial offences. The investigator also discovered 593 bank accounts located in the United States, United Kingdom and China in which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Godwin Emefiele, kept Nigerian funds without authorisation by the Board and Investment Committee of the bank.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

CBN Governor Calls for Increase in Banks' Capital BaseThe CBN governor, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, emphasized the need for banks in Nigeria to increase their capital base to support the country's goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy. The current minimum capital base of N25 billion is insufficient, falling short of the standards set in 2005.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

CBN to End Development Finance Interventions, Farmers to Repay LoansWith the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ending all its development finance interventions by the end of this year, more than 4.6 million farmers along with over 1,358 projects that had benefitted from the various initiatives will have to commence the repayment of the over N5.25 trillion loans given out by the apex bank over the years, LEADERSHIP checks reveal. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Good job!

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Former APC Chairman Reveals Events Leading to His RemovalAdams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed some of the events that led to his removal from office. He spoke at the launch of a book authored by Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North-west) of the party.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

AEC chairman expresses confidence in stability of 2024 global oil marketThe executive chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, has expressed confidence that the 2024 global oil market will witness stability following strong and unflinching support offered to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC). Nigeria, Africa’s leading oil producers and member of the OPEC, has affirmed her commitment to efforts by OPEC and OPEC+ and its member countries to stabilise the global oil market in 2024 and beyond.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »