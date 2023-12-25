Catholic Archbishop assures Nigerians that God has not abandoned them

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has told Nigerians that God has not abandoned them despite the numerous challenges faced in the country.

Archbishop Ndagoso who made the call yesterday in Kaduna during his Christmas message said, “The difficult and challenging situations such as multidimensional poverty, hunger, high cost of living, continued insecurity, kidnappings for ransom, banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, systemic corruption, etc, it is easy to think that the Lord does not care about our plight and therefore not with us and has abandoned us to our fate. “Dear Nigerians it is important to note that by his own nature God cannot and does not abandon us, if anything, he is always with us and meets us wherever we are and as we are. For he is Emmanuel”. Ndagoso noted that Christmas is about new light and new life, adding that it is about a new birth of Christ into “our life to breathe new life into u





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 200,000 Nigerians Die Annually from Food Poisoning, Stakeholders SayThe revelation at the gender and inclusion summit 2023 (GS-23), held recently in Abuja, that over 200,000 Nigerians die annually from food poisoning is troubling, stakeholders say. Speaking at the event convened by the Policy Innovation Centre, PIC, of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in Abuja, Apostle Michael Orokpo’s wife and social media influencer, Osenega Orokpo, shocked many when she revealed that there is high rate of food poisoning in Nigeria and other African countries due to unhealthy. She attributed this to unsafe food preparation and preservation caused by poor processing and absence of robust and monitoring food systems in the country. Stakeholders at the summit said many Nigerians were dying owing to unsafe and unscrupulous practices, such as the use of dangerous chemicals like sniper for storage and preservation of agricultural commodities, including grains (maize, beans)

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Over 200 Nigerians Die from Lassa Fever in 2023At least 200 Nigerians have died from Lassa fever in the first 11 months of 2023; a disease that is preventable with good hygiene and treatable if presented early at hospitals. Over 1,170 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded across the country within that period, indicating a fatality rate of 17 per cent in Africa’s largest country, in terms of population and economic size.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Commitment to Alleviate HardshipsPresident Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerian citizens of his administration’s commitment to alleviating their hardships amid ongoing economic reforms. Tinubu acknowledges the difficulties brought by necessary reforms and promises to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerians Celebrate Low-key Christmas Amid Economic CrisisMany Nigerians are unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones due to the economic crisis and high transportation fares. The price of food items has also tripled in the market.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerians Living Like Prisoners in Their Own HomesNigerians are resorting to extreme measures to secure their homes due to increasing insecurity. Homes are barricaded with iron sheets and high walls, making it impossible for outsiders to see what goes on inside. This is a response to the rise in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Anger as military erroneously kill over 400 innocent Nigerians in six yearsLast week’s erroneous bombing of a Kaduna community has brought to about 400, the number of Nigerians erroneously killed by security agencies while battling insurgents and bandits.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »