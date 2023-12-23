Low budgetary allocation raises concerns about Nigeria's ability to meet FP2030 targets

Although the allocation to FP in 2024 is better than the last four years, the low budgetary allocation raises concerns about Nigeria's ability to meet the FP2030 targets. An analysis of the 2024 health budget shows that only N2.2 billion has been earmarked for FP programmes, representing 0.16 per cent. The FP2030 is a global partnership supporting women’s and girls’ reproductive rights. It aims to empower women and girls to lead healthy lives and make informed choices about contraceptive use.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Raises 2024 Budget Proposal to N27.5 TrillionMinister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu has announced that the Nigerian government has increased the 2024 budget proposal from N26 trillion to N27.5 trillion due to prevailing economic realities. Bagudu revealed this information during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting. Further details of the budget will be released when the President presents it to the National Assembly. The forecast revenue for 2024 is N18.2 trillion, higher than the previous year.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Mixed Reactions to Nigeria's 2024 BudgetNigeria's 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion has continued to generate mixed reactions in the public space. There is a blend of pessimism and optimism on whether the budget would impact the lives of ordinary people, especially the proposed N1.33 trillion on infrastructure. The concerns were heightened as Nigeria's Budget in recent years had hardly witnessed optimal performance.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria's Gateway State presents N703.03b budget proposal for 2024The governor of Nigeria's Gateway State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has presented a budget proposal of N703.03b for 2024. The budget, titled 'Budget of Sustained Growth and Development', includes N287.37b for recurrent expenditures and N415.66b for capital expenditures. Education and health sectors receive 16% and 12% of the budget respectively.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Concerns over omission of Safe Schools Initiative from Nigeria's 2024 budgetNigeria's development partners express worry over the absence of allocations for the Safe Schools Initiative in the 2024 federal budget, which was established in 2014 to provide a safe learning environment in troubled communities.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies on Nigeria's economy and politicsThe leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a 91-page prophecy for the year 2024, focusing on Nigeria's economy, politics, and key figures. He emphasizes the need for prayers to revive the Nigerian economy and calls for well-coordinated economic policies. Additionally, he predicts the strength of the cefa compared to the Naira.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »