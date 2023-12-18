Concerns over omission of Safe Schools Initiative from Nigeria's 2024 budget

Nigeria’s development partners are worried that there are no allocations in the 2024 budget of the federal government for the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) it established alongside a host of international stakeholders in 2014, according to an online platform, Empowered Newswire.

The SSI arose following a series of terror attacks on schools and abduction of school children in 2014 in Nigeria, causing former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, as UN Special Envoy on Global Education, and then Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to float the Initiative which then drew widespread global endorsement. The Safe Schools Initiative was a concerted effort by the international community and the Nigerian government to ensure “a protected and safe learning environment” for learners, teachers and others in troubled communities across the country, especially in the North. However, inside sources at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning confirmed to Empowered Newswire that the Finance Ministry is responsible for the omission of the Initiative from the 2024 Budget of Renewed Hop





