Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies on Nigeria's economy and politics

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reeled out a 91-page prophecies for the year 2024. Primate Ayodele's 2024 prophecies touched on Nigeria's economy, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nigerian Governors' Forum, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Other areas of the prophecies include Biafra, Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

He further spoke about the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, and Aso Rock. Not left out were predictions on Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as well as upcoming elections in Edo State and Ondo State. Part of the prophecies below: THE ECONOMY IN NIGERIA The spirit of God says the Nigeria economy needs a lot of prayers for it to be revived. The economic policies and activities need to be well moderated and coordinated in order to achieve desired results. I foresee that under the current realities, the cefa will be stronger than the Nair





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Raises 2024 Budget Proposal to N27.5 TrillionMinister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu has announced that the Nigerian government has increased the 2024 budget proposal from N26 trillion to N27.5 trillion due to prevailing economic realities. Bagudu revealed this information during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting. Further details of the budget will be released when the President presents it to the National Assembly. The forecast revenue for 2024 is N18.2 trillion, higher than the previous year.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Mixed Reactions to Nigeria's 2024 BudgetNigeria's 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion has continued to generate mixed reactions in the public space. There is a blend of pessimism and optimism on whether the budget would impact the lives of ordinary people, especially the proposed N1.33 trillion on infrastructure. The concerns were heightened as Nigeria's Budget in recent years had hardly witnessed optimal performance.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria's Gateway State presents N703.03b budget proposal for 2024The governor of Nigeria's Gateway State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has presented a budget proposal of N703.03b for 2024. The budget, titled 'Budget of Sustained Growth and Development', includes N287.37b for recurrent expenditures and N415.66b for capital expenditures. Education and health sectors receive 16% and 12% of the budget respectively.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Concerns over omission of Safe Schools Initiative from Nigeria's 2024 budgetNigeria's development partners express worry over the absence of allocations for the Safe Schools Initiative in the 2024 federal budget, which was established in 2014 to provide a safe learning environment in troubled communities.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Review of Mr Tinubu's 2024 Budget Reveals Violation of Fiscal LawA review of Mr Tinubu's 2024 budget shows it violates Nigeria's fiscal law and offers little hope of a better future for citizens.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »