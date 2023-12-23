Nigeria's Proposed Budget for Education Falls Short of Recommended Threshold

A review of the proposed budget revealed that the government’s proposed spending for education next year is less than seven per cent. President Bola Tinubu’s proposed 2024 budget increased allocations for the education sector when compared to the sector’s allocation in the previous year. Going by UNESCO’s recommendation, Nigeria should spend between 15 – 20 per cent of its annual budget on the education sector.

But a review of the proposed budget revealed that the government’s proposed spending for education next year is less than seven per cent. When measured by percentage of the overall budget, it is also lower than the sector’s 8.8 per cent spending for this year. While Nigeria’s allocation to the sector has grown over the years, it has consistently fallen short of the 15 per cent recommended threshold. Mr Tinubu’s ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, recently submitted to the National Assembly proposed a N27.5 trillion expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year. A review of the budget indicates that the education sector got N1.54 trillion, representing 6.39 per cent of the total budget





