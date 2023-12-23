Governor of Kano State orders demolition of buildings

On 3 June, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, ordered the flattening of a three-storey building with 90 shops located on a race course at the Nasarawa GRA. The governor gave this order barely six days after he was sworn in.

In the days that followed, other notable buildings in the Kano metropolis such as the, a commercial building at Hajj Camp, shops at the annexe of the Kantin Kwari textile market owned by Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association were demolished. The government further demolished buildings in Salanta Quarters, a residential neighbourhood in the Kano metropolis, amongst others. Lawyers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the matter said the government’s action may have violated the relevant laws of the land. Both the Nigerian constitution and the Land Use Act are key laws governing the use of land in the country.Section 28(6) of the Land Use Act 1978 states, “It shall be lawful for the Governor to revoke a right of occupancy for overriding public interes





