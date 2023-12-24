Contrary to information by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has commenced operations, sources close to the rehabilitation project toldThe PHRC is capable of producing 60,000bpd (at full capacity), which, if refined, could yield about 10.1m litres of petrol or roughly one-third of Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption.

The four state-owned decrepit refineries with a combined 450,000 barrels per day, 110,000 barrels Kaduna plant in the north and three units in the oil-rich Niger Delta, including the 125,000 barrels Warri refinery, have been shut for years. The four local refineries in Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, had stopped operations in 2019, causing problems in the country’s fuel supply. In August, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, visited the PHRC and announced that it would start working again by the end of the year. The federal government had in 2021 approved the sum of $1.5 billion to fix the Port Harcourt refiner





Nigeria Completes Construction of Largest Crude Refinery in Port HarcourtThe Nigerian government has announced the completion of the country's biggest crude refinery in Port Harcourt. The refinery, which consists of two units with a total refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hubThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration's focus is to make the state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub. He made this announcement during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held in Benin City. The governor emphasized the government's role in supporting the film industry and stimulating its growth in the state.

Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the stateFormer Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, shares his experience of chasing Boko Haram leaders out of the state during his first term. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning and budgeting to address security challenges and improve the country's socio-economic situation.

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Kaduna State's Financial Liabilities and New Governor's DeterminationThe ex-governor of Kaduna State reveals the state's financial liabilities, while the new governor expresses determination to overcome challenges and improve the state's situation.

