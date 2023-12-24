Former Gunrunner Sets Up Illegal Gold Mining Operation in Northwest Nigeria

Mr Sububu, a former gunrunner who mentored several notorious terrorists, commonly called bandits, in the North-west region, has set up a thriving illegal gold mining operation in the solid mineral-rich Bagega and other communities around Sumke forest in Anka Local Government Area of Mr Sububu, originally from Sububu town in Maradun Local Government Area, moved to Anka to assume control of most of the mining sites in Sumke forest.

That he could do this unchallenged in the fiercely territorial bandit region that rural North-west Nigeria has become shows how feared he is among other terrorists. PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that Mr Sububu set up a camp on the western side of Bagega and controls communities and all mining sites in the area. Though other terrorists operate illegal mining sites around the area, none is as lucrative and vast as Mr Sububu’s. An 18-year-old miner who has worked for Mr Sububu several times told PREMIUM TIMES in November that Mr Sububu’s gang routinely abduct villagers who are compelled to work at the mines. “We’re always forced to wor





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Malawian President Joyce Banda Visits NigeriaJoyce Banda, Malawi's fourth president, visited Nigeria and spoke at a university event. The story of Malawi's judges becoming 'award-winning' is of interest to Nigerians.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure Passes AwayFormer General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure has passed away at the age of 84. He had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and served in various important positions. After retiring from the military, he also held ministerial positions in the government.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Nigerian presidential candidate's hotel turned into drug denMayas Hotel, once owned by Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, has been converted into a drug den where hard drugs are openly traded and consumed. Despite its proximity to police stations, the drug business goes unhindered in the area.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Former US President Jimmy Carter Attends Memorial Service for Wife RosalynnFormer US president Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to join his successors Joe Biden and Bill Clinton and all five living first ladies at the memorial service for his wife Rosalynn. A frail-looking Carter briefly left hospice care to attend the service at a church in Atlanta, Georgia, arriving in a wheelchair wearing a dark suit and tie, and with a blanket over his knees.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Senator Appeals to President Tinubu to Reverse NNPC Board AppointmentFormer senator Ifeanyi Ararume has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescind his appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPC. Mr Ararume bases his demand on a court judgement he obtained in April this year.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the stateFormer Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, shares his experience of chasing Boko Haram leaders out of the state during his first term. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning and budgeting to address security challenges and improve the country's socio-economic situation.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »