Land Dispute in Obollo Community Raises Concerns of Bloodbath

The people of Obollo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State are currently sitting on a keg of gunpowder following a worsening land dispute. Residents say if urgent measures were not taken, the escalating dispute may spiral to bloodbath in the area. At a press briefing in Enugu over the weekend, the Obollo people said a former governor of Enugu State was instigating the crisis in a bid to take over a large expanse of land measuring over 70 hectares.

They brandished a petition already written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Agbetokun, in which they accused the former governor of using his allies to instigate the crisis in the community in order to grab their communal land. The petition, dated December 21, 2023, made available to DAILY POST, was signed by the Donee, Power of Attorney, Oha Obollo in Council, Chief Matthew Ag





