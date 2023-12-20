Palestine accuses international community of hypocrisy over Gaza war

The government of Palestine has called out members of the international community for hypocrisy as the war in Gaza continues. The Ambassador of Palestine to Nigeria, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES described the ongoing war in Gaza as “an unfolding textbook genocide on Palestine” in which many Western countries are complicit by providing military, financial and political support to Israel.

“By closing their eyes, turning their backs, and tolerating Israel using October 7 as a Trojan horse, the world left us to face the most horrific butchers in current history,” he said. The ongoing war in Gaza which has seen the death of almost 20,000 people including journalists and aid workers started on 7 October after Hamas launched what has been described as the biggest attack against Israel in year





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza militant group Hamas to release hostages: What we knowFollowing the announcement that Gaza militant group Hamas will release at least 50 hostages as part of a deal with Israel, here is what we know about the captives.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Hostage Release and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached a deal to free hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. 🕊️🤝 ⬇️

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel Delays Gaza Truce and Hostage ReleaseIsrael announced that the four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will be delayed until at least Friday, causing a setback in the efforts to pause the ongoing war with Hamas. The phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners will still proceed, but not on the expected date of Thursday. The release will follow the original agreement between the parties involved.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Israeli forces arrest director and medical personnel at Gaza's largest hospitalA doctor at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City told AFP that the facility’s director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on November 23, 2023.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel's Vision for a Greater StateThe leaders of Israel had a vision for a greater Israel state that extended beyond the land of Palestine, hindering the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Israel and Hamas resume fighting as truce expiresIsrael and Hamas brushed off international calls to renew an expired truce Saturday as air strikes pounded militant targets in Gaza and Palestinian groups launched volleys of rockets.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »