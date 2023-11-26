Former Nigerian presidential candidate's hotel turned into drug den

When the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election of Nigeria, Moshood Abiola purchased approximately five acres of land in the Sabo area of Abeokuta to build one of the best hotels in the country during the late 1970s, he never anticipated that the location would become a haven for drug users. Several years later, Mayas Hotel has been converted into a drug den where cannabis and other hard drugs are being traded and consumed openly without fear of police arrest.

This is despite its proximity to Sabo and Lafenwa police stations. In an undercover investigation, DAILY POST reporter went to the drug den to unravel how the drug business goes unhindered. Mayas is one of the notorious places in Abeokuta known for selling hard drugs and is a home for drug addicts. The hotel is said to have operated in the late 70s and early 80s. However, drug users took over the place in the late 90s. The larger part of the expanse land has been converted into a sawmill and sheds were erected in almost every corner of the propert





