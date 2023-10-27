Araoyinbo completes multi-million naira hotel

To those who know him, Otunba Olumide Araoyinbo is a man who has sown in pain but is now reaping bountifully.

Araoyinbo, President of the Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA), last weekend kept his promise of changing the face of the tourism and hospitality business inThe commissioning of the luxurious apartment marked a turning point in the Ondo State hospitality and tourism business.

The mood in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last Sunday was euphoric as the creme de la creme of the city gathered for the grand opening of the Olart Apartment, a self-service rendevouz, located in the highbrow Ijapo Estate of the capital city. headtopics.com

The grand opening of the luxury apartments in a state lacking in such luxury provided a rare opportunity for royalty to mix and dine with the top political class.Top of the list of the special guests was Barr. Tokunbo Kayode (SAN), former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a man with an almost unbeatable record of overseeing four ministries concurrently.

The dedication service was led by Venerable Sunday Awosoga of All Saint Church, Ijapo-Akure, while the Ondo State Government delegation was led by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Juliana Oshadahun. headtopics.com

In a chat with his friends, Araoyinbo described Tokunbo as his mentor, revealing that he drew inspiration from the former minister to ensure that he strived for the best in all his endeavours. Araoyinbo, a former Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, is also the President, Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA) is not known to do things in half measures.

