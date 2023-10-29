Gowon, Jonathan, Danjuma Call For Religious Harmony

religious harmony and nurturing of the young ones in the country.The fund which was established in 2003, has helped in the training of over 600 pastors.

“This is a remarkable achievement. It means that we Africans and Nigerians are now sponsoring the work of mission rather than waiting for sponsorship from abroad,” Gowon said, adding that the organisation is non-denominational with 36 denomination pastors sponsored in 26 theological colleges.“We have sponsored 600 theological students in seminaries. We are planning to sponsor 250 students annually. We were spending N100,000 per student but not covering their fees, there are more demands.

Former president Jonathan emphasised the importance of religious harmony, adding that clergymen face series of challenges. “We believe this institution will help you to be nurtured as Christian, community and political leaders,” Jonathan added. headtopics.com

He said; “I am here because God ordered me to be here. I didn’t know of the existence of the pastors’ training fund and the organisation sponsoring this ceremony.

