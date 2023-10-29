Tribunal Declares Fintiri Winner of Adamawa Guber Poll

The Adamawa State Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition against Governor Ahamadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election filed by Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“All the documents tendered by the petitioners were dumped on the tribunal and their star witness did not demonstrate any of the documents to link it with any of their material allegations in the petition,” she said.

She said Yunusa played role of supervision and administration, while it's the Returning Officer that was empowered by law to collate, announce and declare the winner of elections. She noted that the petitioners also failed to prove beyond allegation of over-voting and non accreditation of voters, and that the petitioners ought to tender BVAs used in conducting election across all polling units.The petition marked No.

According to them, the election was violated by substantial non-compliance with and breaches of the mandatory statutory requirements of the Electoral Act and regulations made thereunder, which substantially affected the validity of the election that none of the candidates can be validly returned as having won the election.

Binani asked the tribunal to declare her validly elected and returned as winner of the exercise, and also prayed for an order of the tribunal directing INEC to issue her with certificate of return as the duly elected governor of the state.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri denied all the allegations as contained in the petition, saying the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act 2023 Reacting, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri described the tribunal’s verdict as triumph of reality over fiction, as justice was proportionately served to all parties involved in the litigation.

