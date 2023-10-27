Emulate Jonathan, Congratulate Tinubu Group Tells Atiku

on his victory at the February 25 poll and in light of the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the outcome of the election.

The group said Atiku’s call to Tinubu will continue the democratic maturity which former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan established in his famous congratulatory call to former president Mohammadu Buhari.

The director general of the group, Director General, Engr. Dan Ohiomoba stated this while congratulating President Tinubu, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and the entire members of the party on their victory at the Supreme Court.Ohiomoba, in a statement said, “our President can continue his good works and focus on his renewed hope agenda. headtopics.com

“The President is fully aware of the hardship being experienced by the people; his victory at the Supreme Court has now banished all extraneous distractions. It is now a clarion call for all patriots, especially Alh.

"We already note with keen interest and admiration his desire to appoint young people into critical sectors of the Nigerian economy at a rate which has never before been seen. "We urge all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, orientation, religion or political affiliation to support the president's mandate which of course we, the BAT'S 4/4 Initiative shall relentlessly champion," he said.

