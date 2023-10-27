UPDATED: Jonathan visits Tinubu, charges political class, ex-presidents to unite for citizens’ comfort

, on Friday, October 27, reminded Nigerians that elections were over and that it was time for the nation to move forward.

He also asserted that the ability of Nigeria to lead the African continent has become a consensus among African countries. He also said that Nigeria has all it takes to lead the Black continent, despite the current economic challenges facing the nation.

“When you come home you brief the President that is the tradition. Most times when you see me here that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward and to move the African continent forward”, the former President said. headtopics.com

Jonathan said: “I have been involved in a number of things in West Africa and Africa. In fact tomorrow I will be in Kenya and on the 14th of November I will be in Liberia, so I am like a roving Ambassador seeing how we can bring peace to the sub-region and the continent.

He acknowledged the current economic concerns affecting the country, he added that the country will overcome its financial trials with adequate support for the government.

