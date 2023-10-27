24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso Rock, congratulates Tinubu

Jonathan's visit came barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court dismissed appeals filed against Tinubu's election by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Ob of the Labour Party, LP. Jonathan, who felicitated with Tinubu behind closed doors, said it was time for past Presidents to close ranks and device solutions that would help the masses wriggle out of poverty.

' Commenting on the need for Nigeria to assert its powers, he said the country has all it takes to lead Africa despite the current economic challenges. “That is what all Africans are saying , I had a program on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa. Yes, we have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

