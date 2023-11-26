Being an excerpt from the book, The Federal Republic of Nigerian Army (Malthouse, 2001) authored by the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Military Administrator of Plateau State, Major General Mohammed Christopher Alli (retd) who transited on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the age of 79. He would have clocked 80 on December 25, 2023.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major General Mohammed Christopher Alli Passes Away at 79One of Nigeria’s most decorated, principled and respected military officers, Major General Mohammed Christopher Alli (rtd), yesterday, passed on at the age 79. The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Military Administrator of Plateau State died after a brief illness at the Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. Until he breathed his last, he was a committed member of The Guardian Editorial Board; always attending and shaping thoughts at the weekly meeting of minds in Rutam House, Isolo, Lagos. His demise has also thrown the Nigerian Armed Forces community into mourning. Retired military generals were unanimous that General Alli was a truly detribalised soldier till the end

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure Passes AwayFormer General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure has passed away at the age of 84. He had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and served in various important positions. After retiring from the military, he also held ministerial positions in the government.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

COAS mourns late retired Major General Aderonke Kale, commiserates with familyThe Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed his commiserations on behalf of officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the Nigerian Army to the family, relations and friends of the deceased Major General Aderonke Kale (rtd) CFR.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

HANDLING OF THE 2014 CONFAB: Buhari, as a general and colleague, shocked me — General LekwotA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Ahead guber election, Army flags off Operation Safe Conduct in ImoAhead of the Nov. 11 governorship election, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Dada, has flagged off “Operation Safe Conduct” in Imo State. The GOC performed the exercise in a brief ceremony at the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Owerri, on Wednesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Mohammed Belgore: Post-election cases must be concluded before president, governors assume office ‌Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »