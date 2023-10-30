Mohammed Belgore: Post-election cases must be concluded before president, governors assume office ‌

Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mohammed Mustapha Belgore, in this interview with THISDAY, argues that laws need to be amended to ensure election petitions are dispensed with before president and governors are sworn in.Belgore

Take the example of the Labour Party’s petition. They alleged that there was a forfeiture order made against the 2nd Respondent which allegedly rendered him unqualified. Now there was no evidence that it was a criminal forfeiture, which is a requirement and that it was pursuant to a conviction. Now let us even assume without conceding that it was a criminal conviction, it was already status barred by the 1999 constitution (as amended) as 10 years had elapsed.

So, they not only tried to brainwash Nigerians, they despicably tried to blackmail the judiciary and paint it in disrepute. Now the most learned justices of the PEPT in their wisdom must have applied the golden rule of interpretation in order to arrive at the decision that having 25% of votes in the FCT is not sacrosanct to win a presidential election, and they had the full judicial discretion to interpret is as such. headtopics.com

With the fact that petitioners have to file their cases within 21 days of the announcement of the election results and the size of Nigeria, do you think a presidential election petition can ever succeed in this country with the existing laws?Why not? If the lawyers have sufficient grounds for the petitions and not just watery issues for which they are happy to have their briefs perfected, 21 days is enough time.

It is not an issue of specificity as regards the number of witnesses. You are only required to call the witnesses that you are talking about in each of the polling units, wards and states that you are alleging infractions about. The law requires direct and positive testimony from individuals that were present when these infractions happened. headtopics.com

Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕