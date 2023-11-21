Major General Mohammed Christopher Alli Passes Away at 79

One of Nigeria’s most decorated, principled and respected military officers, Major General Mohammed Christopher Alli (rtd), yesterday, passed on at the age 79. The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Military Administrator of Plateau State died after a brief illness at the Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. Until he breathed his last, he was a committed member of The Guardian Editorial Board; always attending and shaping thoughts at the weekly meeting of minds in Rutam House, Isolo, Lagos.

His demise has also thrown the Nigerian Armed Forces community into mourning. Retired military generals were unanimous that General Alli was a truly detribalised soldier till the en





