Video: Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken over ‘disturbance’ in hotel

In the video making the rounds, the pair were reportedly logged together in a hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to individuals present at the scene, Bobrisky summoned the hotel security and indicated DJ Chicken’s room, insisting that they take action and arrest the DJ for disrupting the premises.The security staff at the hotel approached DJ Chicken, who allegedly argued back before being escorted away from the area.We’ve taken principled stand against insecurity in Abia – Otti

‘Expired glory’, leave Davido alone, Bobrisky fires SamklefThe Nation Newspaper 'Expired glory', leave Davido alone, Bobrisky fires Samklef Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says Reign Has Brought Peace To LagosiansBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Refinery To Be Completed By 2024 EndingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Taraba NMA Laments Doctors’ Shortage, Seeks Govt’s InterventionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bellingham Brace Earns Real Madrid Clasico Win At BarcelonaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕