Only Obasanjo Comes Close To A Nationalists In Nigeria

The former Rivers State governor, who was guest speaker at TheNiche Annual lecture, themed “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition,” said other leaders represented ethnic interests.The former governor, who spoke on Nigeria’s quest for nationhood before and after independence, noted that Nigeria has not had a national leader since independence.

The former minister however said Obasanjo, whom he disagreed with on national politics, is “the closest to him to a national leader.”He added “We are our own problems in this country. Nigerians decide to believe what they want to believe and who they want to believe and not to believe. Our case seems hopeless. I have seen it all as somebody that was in student unionism at University of Port Harcourt.

“I became a speaker at 34, I became a governor at 42, I became a minister at 50. The elites will only bring up issues that they want to be tackled. Look at the issue of resource control that my South South people advocated for. But when we got there, and had a president from the region, did we achieve the resource control agenda?” he said. headtopics.com

Amaechi, who also reflected on the regime of the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he served as minister, said he would only speak on the ministry of transportation where he functioned.

Although he said he will not assess the Buhari administration, the former minister added that the former president believed his government should be about infrastructure and making living conditions better for the people. headtopics.com

Justifying the rail construction contracts that he supervised, the former minister noted that, as a devout Roman Catholic, he acted in the best interest of the country. “Many have asked me to talk on issues but my publicist forbade me to speak as Nigerians know all what transpired and truth is sacred. Ex-President Buhari was a man that believed in making lives better and we invested in Nigeria’s infrastructure development finishing a lot of roads and projects the previous governments before us started,” Amaechi said.Amaechi also spoke about his rift with the former managing director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Obasanjo Only True Nationalist, Other Presidents Are Ethnic Leaders — AmaechiFormer minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says Nigeria is still in search of national leaders, and its democracy needs serious rethinking in terms of Read more ⮕

Medicines for Africa: Obasanjo speaks on UK-India trade dealPresident Obasanjo said the UK’s proposals will lead to “huge cost increases for health systems and catastrophic delays in accessing medicines”. Read more ⮕

Gaza: Obasanjo, Obama, King Abdullah, Gordon Brown should intervene with IsraelA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Police arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja, close training center [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian Breweries reports N57 billion loss after big blow from naira devaluationShares in the company (Nigerian Breweries) depreciated by 2.6 per cent at market close on Wednesday at N38 per unit. Read more ⮕

Bill to extend retirement age of NASS staff resurfaces at House of RepsThe bill seeks to extend the retirement of the National Assembly staff to 65 years of age or 40 years of service, whichever comes first. Read more ⮕