Supreme Court Judgement: Sheathe Your Swords, AYF Tells Opposition

President, Arewa Youth Federation, Adamu Kabir Matazu who addressed several Nigerians at the gate of the Supreme court hailed the judiciary for upholding justice.

The apex court had dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart Peter Obi. Mutazu also saluted the courage of the Nigerian judiciary for its courage as well as its prompt dispensation of justice within the agreed time frame.“The Supreme court has spoken well, now is the time for action, all Nigerians should now unite with the President to ensure the rapid development of the country

“Oppositions should sheath their swords and join hands with Tinubu to move the country forward, the decision of the supreme court has affirmed the desire and aspirations of Nigerians, it is a welcomed decision” he saidThe apex court in its ruling held that the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, lacked merit. headtopics.com

“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice Inyang Okoro said. “The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6th 2023 affirming the election of the second respondent as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”

Atiku had approached the court to overturn the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal which affirmed Tinubu's election as president.

