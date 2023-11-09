Former Senator Appeals to President Tinubu to Reverse NNPC Board Appointment

A former senator, Ifeanyi Ararume, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescind his appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPC. Mr Ararume anchored his demand for a reversal of the appointment on a court judgement he obtained in April this year. He was appointed as the board chairman of the NNPC in September 2021 and then abruptly removed shortly before the inauguration of the board in January 2022 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Angered by his removal, Mr Ararume sued Mr Buhari and the NNPC at the Federal High Court in Abuja on 12 September 2022, challenging his removal about eight months earlier. The judge ruled in favor of Mr Ararume, stating that his removal was unconstitutional and ordered that he be restored as the Non-Executive Chairman of the national oil company with full benefits. The government has appealed against the Federal High Court judgement at the Court of Appeal in Abuja





