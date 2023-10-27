Police confirm abduction of six persons in Taraba community

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abdullahi Usman, said they were abducted in the Pupule area of Yorro local government council. He said the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, stating that the command is leaving no stone unturned to secure the release of the victims. He said the anti-kidnapping and the strike force unit of the command, as well as vigilantes, are collaborating with hunters to track down the kidnappers.

Some persons from the community who spoke with DAILY POST said the kidnappers stormed the community when they were asleep. They pleaded with the state government and the security agencies to monitor the local government council, which they said is gradually being taken over by bandits and kidnappers. Citing the recent abduction of the son of a former chairman of the council, and the gruesome killing of a 15-year-old by rapists, they appealed for improved surveillance of the area.

