Ondo lawmakers split over renewed move to remove deputy governor

Eleven members of the Ondo State House of Assembly dissociate themselves from the new directive to the state chief judge on the move to sack the deputy governor.Eleven out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have spoken out against the resumption of the move to sack Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for alleged gross misconduct.

In the latest development, one of a series on the political crisis in the state on Thursday, the 11 lawmakers dissociated themselves from the letter of 23 October written by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, renewing the directive to the chief judge on the probe panel.

They said the decision by Mr Oladiti to transmit the letter to the chief judge “is in the least unwarranted and uncalled for, in the light of the following reasons; “d) It is our considered view that we should be honourable indeed by standing with our acceptance at the Abuja meeting to suspend the impeachment process and allow for amicable and political solution to the issue for the benefits of governance and peace of Ondo State. headtopics.com

The governor denied the claim by the deputy governor that he had asked the House to embrace political solutions to the crisis. “The governor, a senior advocate of over two decades, possesses a deep understanding of constitutional democracy. Any snide suggestion of meddlesomeness in the business of the second arm of government by the governor is repudiated with vehemence. Mr Governor cannot descend too low.

