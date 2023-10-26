Three on murder trial over witchcraft allegations, killing of five

The suspects, Bassey Okon Effiong, 20, Etim Ekpenyong Ekpo, 18, and Bassey Nyong Bassey, 27, were in court, while others are still at large for murder of five persons on allegation of witchcraft on September 14, 2022.

The incident happened following a motorcycle accident on the evening of September 13, 2022, which led to two children being tortured and forced to identify the witches that caused the accident, and the youths rallied the victims up.

At the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Adama Cletus, on behalf of the state, sought the permission of the court to amend the previous charge information with charge number 8C20C, 2022 to 8C20C, 2023 on the ground that the previous application expired on October 3, 2023. headtopics.com

Shortly after the adjournment, counsel to the third defendant (Bassey Nyong Bassey), Mustapha Egweshi, told newsmen that he had not been served with the information. Also, the late Madam Iquo Eyo’s son, Asuquo Eyo and brother, Chief Okon-Nyong Asuquo, expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of the deceased.The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

