Niger state to launch green economy, promote environmental sustainability

Umar Bago, governor of Niger, is set to launch a green economy blueprint to promote environmental sustainability in the state.Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets and Innovation for Niger State’s Prosperity’.

The governor said his administration has produced its “first green economy blueprint — a strategic document outlining a visionary roadmap that will shape our development choices and steer our actions, in alignment with the precepts of sustainability”.

He said the initiative will span various sectors including renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, inclusivity, and tourism.“We are using this summit to present a draft to stakeholders for their review and input, after which it shall be formally launched and applied in the preparation of our appropriation proposals for 2024 and beyond,” he said. headtopics.com

“This blueprint is a comprehensive guide that details our vision, objectives, strategies, and actions, designed to transform our state into a beacon of green prosperity that is environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive, and economically robust.

“It lays out a detailed plan for sourcing financial support, technology transfer, capacity building, and fostering strategic partnerships in the realisation of our mission.“This blueprint, in its entirety, is not just a document; it is a clarion call to collective action. headtopics.com

“It beckons the active engagement and cooperation of all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, academia, media, and our local communities.“We aspire to create a state where citizens enjoy access to fundamental social amenities and infrastructure that enhance the quality of life.

