5-yr-old Abducted, Killed By 17-yr-old Student In Plateau

The suspect, who is a Senior Secondary student of Manret High School in Angul D community, Jos South Local Government Area of the State, was among 39 other suspects paraded for various offences at the Police Command’s headquarters in Jos on Thursday.He said, “They sent his (victim’s) elder brother to buy something and the little boy was behind him. So, I and my friend carried the boy and hid him somewhere in an uncompleted building.

“Later, the parents of the boy came looking for him and I also pretended and joined them in the search for their missing child but I did not take them to where the boy was hidden.“Later we demanded N5 million, but we were able to get N400,000. But five days later, the boy was killed. I was the one that killed him because I fear he might tell his parents that I was the one that kidnapped him if we had released him.

The suspect, who expressed regrets over the incident, blamed his action on the hardship going on in the country. He said, “I was in my house when the police came and arrested me. It is the hardship that drove me into kidnapping and killing. I was supposed to write WAEC this year but I didn’t. Please, forgive me.” headtopics.com

The State Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, who paraded Anthony and 39 other suspects, disclosed that the corpse of the five-year-old child had been recovered from a swampy place near the uncompleted building where he was dumped by the suspects and handed over to his parents for burial.

