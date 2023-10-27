Three arraigned over witchcraft allegations, killing of five in Cross River

The High Court of Justice in Cross River State, has arraigned three murder suspects over the killing of five people in Ndon Nwong Community in Odukpani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on allegation of witchcraft.

It will be recalled that three women and two men were murdered when some Chiefs and youths from the community tied, tortured and murdered them following a kangaroo trial at the village square. The state Counsel , Adama Cletus, on behalf of the state, sought the permission of the court to amend the previous charge information with charge number 8C20C, 2022 to be amended to 8C20C, 2023 on the grand that the previous application expired on October, 3, 2023.

“We are here for the arraignment and possibly plea of the matter concerning the state Commissioner of Police against three defendants. I represent the third defendant whose name is Bassey Nyong Bassey among the few other defendants who are represented by other colleagues. headtopics.com

“I am happy that the defendants, their nominal complainants, their families and the entire public had a date with justice. The process has started, we can only hope that justice should be serve for the five that were gruesomely murdered just because of mere superstition and superstition kills us more than diseases and the earlier the court take a position to deter people from mindlessly killing human persons, the better.

“I want justice for my mother, Okon and his gang must be punish, let the government be a good judge over the case of my late mother.” Late Iquo’s son pleaded for justice.

