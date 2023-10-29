Olympics qualifiers: NFF throws gate open for Super Falcons vs Ethiopia

The encounter is slated for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, October 31. The Super Falcons were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg by the Crux.

A goalless draw will be enough for the Nigerian team to seal a place in the third round where they will face either Cameroon or Tanzania. The Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Olympics.

Super Falcons World Cup bonus paid to NFFNigeria's Super Falcons will now hope to get their World Cup bonus after the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that they have paid the prize monies to all the Football Federations. Each Super Falcons player will receive $60,000 after they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage. Read more ⮕

FIFA agent Drew Uyi praises NFF for organising friendlies for Super EaglesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕

Super Falcons Star Ajibade Floats New FoundationSuper Falcons and Atletico Madrid Femenino forward Rasheedat Ajibade has floated a new foundation to empower and ginger youths in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Again, Waldrum ‘ll be absent as Super Falcons, Lucy battle for ticketSuper Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, will not be in charge of the women’s national team when they meet Ethiopia’s Lucy in the decisive leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Abuja this week. Read more ⮕

NFF brings forward Lesotho game as Zimbabwe pick Rwanda for Eagles clashThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕