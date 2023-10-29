Super Falcons World Cup bonus paid to NFF

There were fears the players will not be paid their bonus by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), but FIFA has assured they will get their pay.

The nine-time African champions were eliminated in Round of 16 by the Three Lionesses of England. They held the European champions to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of pulsating football action. England however prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

