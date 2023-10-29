There have been speculations that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was not disposed to extending the American’s contract following the face off it had with the Pittsburgh Panthers head coach before and during the Australia 2023 Women World Cup.

He said that the Ethiopian contingent and players would arrive in Abuja today for the game scheduled to hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Tuesday. Eguavoen also dismissed speculations that the Falcons coach may have been sacked, saying that the NFF was impressed with the Super Falcons performance at the World Cup.

“At that point, the technical committee needed to wait till another time the Super Falcons will play their next game to finalise the coach’s contract, which is coming very soon. We are in a good relationship with Waldrum. I can’t say how long his contract would be extended until the technical committee meets with him,” he stated. headtopics.com

In the heart of Ajegunle, Lagos, lies a sprawling sports edifice, as modern and equipped as any existing anywhere in the world. Sensing danger ahead of Tuesday’s make or mar Paris 2014 Olympic Games qualifier against Ethiopia, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has pleaded with Nigerians to come out in large number to support the Super Falcons.

