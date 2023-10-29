Remo Stars set up semifinal clash with Edo Queens; FC Robo, Heartland Ladies crash out

The game likened to a clash of sisters, as both teams are from the southwest region, had no sisterly tint as Remo Stars Ladies set out to show that they are a new force in Nigerian football.

Thereafter the defending champions went all out for more goals, apparently in a bid to conclude the game as a contest as early as possible; but they didn’t know that Remo Stars Ladies had other plans. With the fans were about to settle for a 1-1 first half, what seemed like a cross by Vincent Precious found its way beyond FC Robo’s goalkeeper and into the net for the Ikenne girls’ second goal.

The win has set up a potentially explosive game between Remo Stars Ladies and Edo Queens in the semifinals.The second semifinal pits Bayelsa Queens, who beat Ekiti United 4-1, against Delta Queens, a 3-1 victor over Nasarawa Amazons in the last quarterfinal of the competition yesterday.Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, will not be in charge of the women’s national team when they meet Ethiopia’s Lucy in the decisive leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Abuja this week. headtopics.com

In the heart of Ajegunle, Lagos, lies a sprawling sports edifice, as modern and equipped as any existing anywhere in the world. Sensing danger ahead of Tuesday’s make or mar Paris 2014 Olympic Games qualifier against Ethiopia, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has pleaded with Nigerians to come out in large number to support the Super Falcons.

