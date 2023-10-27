Ndidi injury concern for Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers

“The only one is Wilf,” Maresca revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “That looks a bit more than tiredness as we thought at the beginning, so he probably has to stay out some days or weeks.

“It’s not an important problem, just a muscular problem that we thought was not important. It’s not big, but I think at least for some days or weeks he going to be out.” Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has already been ruled out of the two matches due to a thigh injury. Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze and Semi Ajayi are all doubtful for the qualifiers.

