Ajegunle welcomes new Maracana Stadium, a dream shaper

With over 3,000 children playing different categories of football on the 19 pitches, one can be forgiven if he thinks that he is in one of the top European club training facilities.

Powered by the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, the new Maracana Stadium embodies the dream of every Nigerian talented young kid, most of whose schools don’t have playing grounds. Although Ajegunle is regarded by outsiders as a tough community, where only the brave survive, the new Maracana Stadium has the potential to erase such misconception and present the community for what it is, a talent incubator.

“They are ready and they have received us. The Royal father, the local government. Everyone has been part of this and that is why it had to be Ajegunle. We are on a long journey and this is the beginning. headtopics.com

Idowu said that other facilities would be added to the existing structure to accommodate more sporting activities. President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has urged the Federal Government to support the committee’s efforts at ensuring many of the country’s athletes qualify for next year’s Olympic Games billed for Paris, France.

