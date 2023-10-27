Collins defends decision to shun Super Eagles invitation

The 29-year-old shed more light on his decision to pull out of the squad. 'Me not going to the national team was for my own self,' he told a press conference ahead of Cardiff City Sky Bet Championship clash against Swansea.

'I’ve been out for a long time and the gaffer told me not to because he wants me to rest due to the issues with my hamstring. I think the advice was the right one for me. 'I just play and if the national team coach is impressed with the performance, he will stick with me.'

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

2026 WWC: Official dates for Super Eagles games revealedThe official dates for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe have been revealed. The dates were revealed on the Super Eagles X handle. Jose Peseiro's men will entertain the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a matchday one encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, November 17. Read more ⮕

2026 WWC: Super Eagles defender Ajayi doubtful for Lesotho, Zimbabwe gamesWest Brom defender Semi Ajayi is a major doubt for Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. The centre-back missed West Brom's 2-0 victory against Queen Park Rangers on Tuesday night. The Baggies manager, Carlos Corberan said after the game that Ajayi is nursing an ankle injury. Read more ⮕

2026 World Cup: Super Eagles get date for Lesotho, Zimbabwe qualifiersThe Super Eagles of Nigeria commence their 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they face the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 17. Read more ⮕

Super Eagles Begin World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Zimbabwe In NovemberAccording to CAF, winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read more ⮕

2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17The Nation Newspaper 2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17 Read more ⮕

Why I turned down chance to play for Super Eagles under RohrKAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha has revealed why he decided to reject the chance to play for the Super Eagles under former head coach Gernot Rohr. Torunarigha turned down overtures from Rohr ahead of Nigeria's participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 26-year-old was born in Chemnitz, Germany, to Nigerian parents. Read more ⮕