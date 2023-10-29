Rangers captain reveals secret of victory over Kano Pillars

Nwaodu who got a brace in the encounter said it was difficult for their visitors to contain the firepower of the Flying Antelopes led by the young players. 'I was positive that we would emerge victorious due largely to the fact that we had a team with young players filled with running energy.

We push on for better results,' he told Rangers media. 'I am very happy for the goals I scored and even much happier for the victory for our club, Rangers especially coming from a goal down to equalize and having the goals rush in the second half.' Rangers currently occupy the top spot on the table following the win.

