We’re About To Fly, God Will Loose Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki speaks at a crusade in Benin City, organised by the Deeper Life church on October 29, 2023.Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is confident of Nigeria’s greatness, saying God is about to lose Africa’s most populous country.In his Sunday message of hope at the Deeper Life Bible Church’s global crusade in Benin City, the governor said Nigeria is about to fly.

Amid the challenging moments the citizens face, Obaseki insisted that the Almighty is about to rescue the most populous black nation. “They have brought Christ to us, they have brought hope to us, they have brought a fundamental message which is so relevant at this time because God is about to loose Nigeria so that Nigeria can fly,” he said.

“He is about to make Nigeria fly. We want to thank God for what he has done for us in Edo State. We want to continue to pray that even though things are difficult now, they can only get better.”He pledged that the state government would make judicious use of the lean resources for the overall good of Edo residents. headtopics.com

“Whatever they do, we will not allow them to do what they used to do in the past. We must give hope to our young people because they are our future.“I want to thank all of you for coming out to listen to the message of our father in this crusade. The whole world is watching us, watching Edo and by the grace of God, the message that has been brought through this crusade will save our land and will bring prosperity to us again,” he added.

Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Xavi Hints Injured Stars Could Return For ClasicoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer To Make Comeback After Year OutBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies At 68Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over RoyaltiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕