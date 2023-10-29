Super Falcons Star Ajibade Floats New Foundation

The foundation simply known as “Rasheedat Ajibade Foundation” is a non-profit organization dedicated to empower young people in the country.

The former Avaldnes of Norway star, aims to use the foundation to address issues like mentorship, scholarships, training, amongst other concerns. The foundation has seven main objectives which are; empowerment through sports, advocating for gender equality, raising awareness, fostering partnerships, developing young talent and supporting education.“I believe that through sports, education, and advocacy, we can create a brighter future for boys and girls in Nigeria.“It has been a long time coming, and I am very happy to finally announce and launch the establishment of the Rasheedat Ajibade foundation.

Again, Waldrum ‘ll be absent as Super Falcons, Lucy battle for ticketSuper Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, will not be in charge of the women’s national team when they meet Ethiopia’s Lucy in the decisive leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Abuja this week. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕

‘Falcons need your support to beat Ethiopia’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Ndidi injury concern for Super Eagles World Cup qualifiersWilfred Ndidi has joined the injury list ahead of Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca revealed on Friday that the midfielder is suffering from a muscular injury and will be out of action for an extended period. Read more ⮕

'The Delborough' Is Therapeutic Super Luxury Facility — OzekhomeRights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. (Chief) Mike Ozekhome, has said that The Delborough Lagos is not just a hotel but a place of Read more ⮕

FIFA agent Drew Uyi praises NFF for organising friendlies for Super EaglesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕