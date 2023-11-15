Nigerian Labour Congress Shuts Down National Assembly in Protest

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the National Assembly in Abuja, following a nationwide industrial action against the attack on its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, nationwide strike recorded mixed compliance across the states, yesterday. While some states were shut down with banks, public schools, courts and others shut down, some states recorded partial compliance and a few did not comply.

The directives of the two labour bodies were carried out in Lagos, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Kebbi, and Edo among others. In Kano, banks and schools were shut as the government suspended qualifying examinations. Also schools were shut in Osogbo, the Osun State capital with the police beefing up security to avoid breakdown of law and order. However, workers shunned the industrial action in Enugu and Abuja, with Labour leaders saying they would ensure strike in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, today. The two unions in the nation’s public universities disagreed over the strike

