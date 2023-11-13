Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress affiliates in Lagos State go on indefinite strike

Affiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State, on Tuesday complied with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the National Executive Council meeting of the labour unions, held on Nov. 13, 2023, in Abuja, had resolved to embark on the strike.

The decision was due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governanc

