Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to Commence National Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed their members to commence a national strike from midnight. The strike is in response to the brutalisation of the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo State. The unions have called on the government to take responsibility and the strike will continue until their demands are met.

