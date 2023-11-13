Nigeria Labour Congress Responds to Allegations Made by Presidential Aide

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to the allegations made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement titled “Bayo Onanuga’s Mischief and the Tragedy of a Nation.” The NLC’s response comes after Onanuga, in a statement speaking for the federal government, condemned the union strike, labelling it an “ego-tripping move” intended to “blackmail the government.

” The presidential aide also claimed that the strike was “over a personal matter involving the NLC President, Joe Ajaero.” But NLC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Benson Upah, said the strike is not about ego, or a personal matter involving Ajaero, but rather about the government’s failure to address the plight of workers and Nigerians

