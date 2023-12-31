Nigerian Afrobeats Star Asake's Hit Blares in Sierra Leone

From Freetown in Sierra Leone, Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake’s smash hit—“Terminator”—blared through the speakers. It was a few days before the Sierra Leone presidential election and there was excitement in the air. At the entrance of the Lungi boat terminal, there is a signboard with the bold inscription “Naija Salone”, a catchphrase reflecting the synergy between both countries—“Naija” representing Nigeria and “Salone”, an indigenous Krio expression for Sierra Leone.

Throughout the boat trip between the airport and the city centre, passengers consisting of election observers from different parts of Africa, including this reporter, spoke excitedly about the Nigerian diaspora community and their place in the Sierra Leonean economy. The Freetown International Airport, locally known as Lungi International Airport, is located in the coastal town of Lungi. It is the only international airport in the West African country, separated from Freetown, the nation’s capital city, by the Sierra Leone Rive





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Afrobeats Singer Mohbad's Death and Connection to Naira Marley and Sam LarryThe death of Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, and the connection between singer Naira Marley, his friend Sam Larry, and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Railway Corporation Laments Vandalisation of Rail TracksThe Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the vandalisation of its rail tracks, resulting in the loss of 100,000 clips on Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna train services. The NRC is working to restore the tracks and has faced challenges in its operations due to the vandalism.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Nigerian Speaker of the House, Ghali Na’Abba, Passes AwayNigeria mourns the loss of Ghali Na’Abba, a strong advocate of democracy and independent legislature. Na’Abba was buried in his hometown of Kano, with prominent figures in attendance.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Railway Corporation's Debt Servicing Exceeds Revenue by 1,208.5%The cost of servicing debt for railway projects exceeded the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)’s revenue by 1,208.5 per cent in the first half of 2023. Over 63,000 people have benefited from the free train ride declared by the federal government. The government spent $38.59m on servicing debt for railway projects.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Exchange Group announces new GMD/CEO designateThe Board of Directors has appointed Mr Temi Popoola as the GMD/CEO designate of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, effective from January 1, 2024. Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from the same date.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian military eliminates over 6,880 terrorists and apprehends 6,970 othersThe Nigerian military has announced that it has eliminated over 6,880 terrorists and criminals and apprehended 6,970 others in the year 2023. Additionally, they have rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages and recovered a significant amount of weapons and ammunition. The military also recovered millions of litres of crude oil, kerosene, diesel, and petrol. In the North-east region, Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 1,759 terrorists, apprehended 953 suspects, and rescued 826 hostages. They also reported that thousands of BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »