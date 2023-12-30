Afrobeats Singer Mohbad's Death and Connection to Naira Marley and Sam Larry

The death of Afrobeats singer, Mohbad and the surfacing of evidence connecting singer and founder of Marlian Record Label, Naira Marley and his friend, Sam Larry, deserves the first position on this list. Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died September 12, 2023 at age 27.

Not long after his death, videos surfaced online indicating the singer’s life and property being threatened by Sam Larry (Samson Balogun), close friend of Naira Marley (Abdulazeez Fashola), whose record label Marlian, the deceased left the previous. Online and street calls for investigations by his fans led to the remand of several suspects including Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Mohbad’s friend Prime Boy, and a nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe. Investigations revealed that Mohbad’s death was remotely the cause of injuries sustained during a violent fight with his friend Prime Boy on September 10, and the unprofessional and non-clinical administration of multiple and highly potent injections on the victim by nurse Ogedengbe





Stagnant Wages and Rising Inflation Threaten President Tinubu's Economic AgendaStagnant wages, rising inflation, and low purchasing power in Nigeria may jeopardize President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda. Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs as household spending increases and the quality of living standards declines. The removal of petroleum subsidy and devaluation of the Naira have further worsened the inflation crisis. The government has not increased the minimum wage, causing concerns among labor unions.

Nigeria Spends N600bn on Electricity Subsidies in 2023The federal government has spent over N600 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023 alone, as forex unification and high inflationary pressures pushed cost-reflective tariffs to N124/kWh. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that the government paid N2.8 trillion to subsidise electricity from 2015 to 2022. The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, advocates for pricing gas in Naira to manage foreign currency-related inflationary trends in the sector.

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies on Nigeria's economy and politicsThe leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a 91-page prophecy for the year 2024, focusing on Nigeria's economy, politics, and key figures. He emphasizes the need for prayers to revive the Nigerian economy and calls for well-coordinated economic policies. Additionally, he predicts the strength of the cefa compared to the Naira.

Colgate Nigeria Sponsors Research Efforts in Preventive Oral CareColgate Nigeria has generously sponsored the International Association for Dental Research’s (IADR) research efforts in preventive oral care by granting a substantial grant of One Million Naira annually for an impressive five-year period. The grant was awarded at the grand celebration of IADR’s 20th anniversary, where attendees witnessed the unveiling of “Colgate MyToothDoc,” an unprecedented Oral Care AI Chatbot on WhatsApp.

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

ADP Candidate Demands Apology for Fake Death NoticeMusa Mohammed Ali, the ADP candidate for Nasarawa federal constituency, has demanded an apology from the party's national chairman and national secretary for allegedly sending a fake death notice about him to INEC.

