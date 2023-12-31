Disparities in Healthcare Workforce Distribution in Africa

Recent studies conducted in the African continent have revealed a significant disparity in the healthcare workforce across the continent. This gap encompasses both the population of individuals residing on the continent and the availability of healthcare professionals. While certain countries boast of many health workers, they tend to be concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural communities underserved. In such regions, a single doctor or nurse often caters to the needs of thousands.

Efforts must be made to optimise the utilisation of our human resources across the continen





A Year in Healthcare: Challenges, Successes, and the Path AheadPREMIUM TIMES analyses the highs and lows of the healthcare journey in 2023, highlighting the difficulties faced, successes achieved, and the path ahead for a healthier future. The report discusses unexpected outbreaks, brain drain, ongoing challenges, and the launch of operational guidelines for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act.

BetZillion: A Popular Sports Betting Platform in Nigeria and AfricaBetZillion's popularity in Nigeria and Africa stems from its role as more than a sports betting platform, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. Embracing local sports events fosters community, while its user-friendly interface caters to a broad demographic. This accessibility, welcoming both seasoned bettors and newcomers to online betting, has contributed to BetZillion's widespread appeal, establishing a robust and diverse fan base across the continent.

France Appoints New Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at Ministry of Foreign AffairsFrance's current Ambassador to Nigeria, Emannuelle Blatmann, will lead a new team to restore confidence in Africa and build a new African policy. However, experts doubt the success of the move.

Africa's Push for Universal Health CoverageLolem Ngong, a global public health expert, discusses Africa's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

Scarcity of Medical Professionals in Nigerian Hospitals Reaches Critical PointA report highlights the critical shortage of medical professionals in Nigerian hospitals, with major teaching and general hospitals struggling to find enough personnel. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) attributes the situation to subpar working conditions. The closure of a ward at a teaching hospital in Osun State due to personnel shortages is also revealed. The exodus of doctors and nurses relocating abroad is causing a decline in the country's healthcare workforce.

