Nigerian Railway Corporation Laments Vandalisation of Rail Tracks

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the vandalisation of its rail tracks, resulting in the loss of 100,000 clips on Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna train services. The NRC is working to restore the tracks and has faced challenges in its operations due to the vandalism. The Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, mentioned that the corporation has provided free train rides to 63,000 passengers sponsored by the federal government.

He encouraged passengers to book their tickets online in advance and stated that the corporation is hiring more staff to ensure passenger safety





