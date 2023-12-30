Nigerian military eliminates over 6,880 terrorists and apprehends 6,970 others

The Nigerian military has announced that it has eliminated over 6,880 terrorists and criminals and apprehended 6,970 others in the year 2023. Additionally, they have rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages and recovered a significant amount of weapons and ammunition. The military also recovered millions of litres of crude oil, kerosene, diesel, and petrol. In the North-east region, Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 1,759 terrorists, apprehended 953 suspects, and rescued 826 hostages.

They also reported that thousands of BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered





